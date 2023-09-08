Google Site Names Now Work In All Languages

Google announced that Site names now work in all languages, not just English, French, Japanese, and German. That was really the only change Google announced with Site names yesterday - so there you have it.

Google said, "Today, we're happy to announce that site names are now available in all languages where Google Search is available, on both mobile and desktop."

Google said this rolled out globally "slowly over the past few weeks and now is complete." So if you have sites not in English, French, Japanese, or German you may have noticed Site names showing up for them in those search results.

Google launched site names in October 2022 for mobile and then site names for desktop results in March 2023. In May 2023, Google began to support subdomains as well as domains, but not subdirectories. In July, Google pushed a bigger update to improve the Site names to show them more accurately.

The site name is positioned at the top of the search result snippet, on the right of the new larger favicon, and above the URL of the search result snippet. Here is what it looks like:

Here is an example of this working in other languages:

Google ya muestra oficialmente los nombres de sitio en todos los países, tanto en móvil como Desktop.



Así se ven: https://t.co/EQQIOMuDAs pic.twitter.com/BGoIcKYNg1 — Juan González Villa (@seostratega) September 7, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.