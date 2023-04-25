Bing Adds Site Name & Favicon To Search Result Snippets

Apr 25, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Bing Robot Label

Microsoft Bing has seemed to add the site name and favicon feature to its search results. This is similar to what Google launched first on mobile last year and then on desktop earlier this year.

If you search for sites on Bing, you may now see this site name appear before and on top of the URL. Here is what I saw when I wrote this story, I replicated this on a few different browsers:

click for full size

This is what I saw for the same query a few weeks ago:

click for full size

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

This was also spotted by Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

click for full size

And Bing's Mikhail Parakhin posted about a small design test for Bing:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

