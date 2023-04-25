Bing Adds Site Name & Favicon To Search Result Snippets

Microsoft Bing has seemed to add the site name and favicon feature to its search results. This is similar to what Google launched first on mobile last year and then on desktop earlier this year.

If you search for sites on Bing, you may now see this site name appear before and on top of the URL. Here is what I saw when I wrote this story, I replicated this on a few different browsers:

This is what I saw for the same query a few weeks ago:

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

🧐 Now I noticed Bing also testing the same ( Site name, Favicon) at desktop serp. pic.twitter.com/T1orfLzLoC — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 24, 2023

This was also spotted by Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

And Bing's Mikhail Parakhin posted about a small design test for Bing:

