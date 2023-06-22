Google Ads Automatically Created Assets For Performance Max Campaigns

Google Ads seems to be testing the Automatically created assets setting for Performance Max campaigns. And Google Ads is replacing the "Final URL expansion" setting for some accounts, as well.

This was spotted by Dennis Moons who shared this with me on Twitter. He said, "Seems Google is testing the "Automatically created assets" setting for Performance Max campaigns. In some accounts, it's replacing the "Final URL expansion" setting."

He shared these two screenshots of this happening:

As a reminder, many advertisers want to be able to mass opt out of automatically created assets after it launched about a year ago.

Do you see this in your accounts?

Forum discussion at Twitter.