Google Ads Automatically Created Assets For Performance Max Campaigns

Jun 22, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robots

Google Ads seems to be testing the Automatically created assets setting for Performance Max campaigns. And Google Ads is replacing the "Final URL expansion" setting for some accounts, as well.

This was spotted by Dennis Moons who shared this with me on Twitter. He said, "Seems Google is testing the "Automatically created assets" setting for Performance Max campaigns. In some accounts, it's replacing the "Final URL expansion" setting."

He shared these two screenshots of this happening:

click for full size

click for full size

As a reminder, many advertisers want to be able to mass opt out of automatically created assets after it launched about a year ago.

Do you see this in your accounts?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus