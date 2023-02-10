Ads In The New Bing Chat Interface

With all this talk about how search is going to be more useful and helpful with the new AI features in Bing, very few are talking about ads in that interface. Nicole Farley at Search Engine Land has a screenshot of an ad spotted in the ChatGPT interface within Bing's new search results.

Here is her screenshot; click to enlarge it:

You can see, that when you hover your mouse over the citation, it loads the sites it gets the answer from but above it, it also shows an ad above those citations.

This is in addition to the standard search ads you get at the top left, which I showcased in this tweet:

Microsoft did post a statement about ads in the new Bing, saying:

that the new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge are available in preview is incredibly exciting. Not only for the future of consumers, but for our advertisers. Microsoft’s ability to understand complex queries in greater depth and precision, as well as the rich insight we will gain into user intent through deep conversational engagement, will deliver smarter and more actionable opportunities for advertisers to engage with customers. With deeply personalized experiences we expect to be able to deliver even more relevant messages to consumers, with the goal of improved ROI for advertisers. And as usage expands, we expect to see greater volume leading to more opportunities for advertisers to reach their desired customers. The potential of this new technology is still being explored, but we know that this fundamental change of the search engine experience will give us new opportunities to rethink traditional ad experiences – together. We look forward to innovating with you.

It is just interesting to see how ads will make its way into the new user experience and interfaces.

Forum discussion at Twitter.