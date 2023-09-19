Google Search Can Now Check Bard's Answers

Google Bard now has deeper integration with Google Search, where you can use Google Search to double-check the responses Google Bard provides. Google will then tell you if Google Search found similar content to the Bard responses or found content that differs from the Bard responses.

Starting today with responses in English, you can use Bard's "Google it" button to more easily double-check its answers — an improvement that taps into work by Google Research and Google DeepMind, Google wrote.

When you click on the "G" icon, Bard will read the response and evaluate whether there is content across the web to substantiate it. When a statement can be evaluated, you can click the highlighted phrases and learn more about supporting or contradicting information found by Search.

Google told me it's important to note that the links provided are content found by Search and do not imply these sources informed Bard's initial response.

You click this "G" button and then it will analyze the response given by Bard and color-code the lines of text as illustrated above:

Google also Bard Extensions for Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights / Hotels, the expansion of the Lens integration in 40 new languages; and Bard updated its PaLM2 model. This comes a few days after I noted on X that Bard has not pushed an update in months:

It's been over two months since Google Bard pushed out any updated https://t.co/ZRviNjvHOA pic.twitter.com/MYb89YU1Ig — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) September 15, 2023

A similar thing happened last time I wrote about Bard not pushing out any updates.

Here is the full list of Bard updates Google posted today:

(1) Introducing Bard’s most capable model yet:

What: Your feedback has accelerated Bard’s ability to be more intuitive, imaginative, and responsive than ever before. Whether you want to collaborate on something playful and creative, start in one language and continue in up to 40+ other languages, ask for in-depth coding assistance, or learn about new topics from different points of view, Bard can help you explore possibilities with greater quality and accuracy.

Why: We believe in rapid iteration and bringing the best of Bard to the world. Your feedback has helped unlock the most capable version of Bard yet for stronger collaboration in languages and countries all over the world.

(2) Bard can now access helpful information from Google apps

What: Bard can now retrieve and help you work with real time info from Maps, YouTube, Hotels and Flights. You can pull together what you need across information sources and bring ideas to life easier and faster. These extensions are enabled by default, and you can disable them any time.

Why: Just about everything we do in life involves a bit of gathering information and planning. Bard makes it easy to work together across even more sources, so you can keep your ideas moving forward.

(3) Collaborate with Bard on your content in Gmail, Docs & Drive

What: You can enable Bard to interact with information from your Gmail, Docs and Drive so you can find, summarize and answer questions across your personal content. Your Google Workspace data won’t be used to train Bard’s public model and you can disable at any time.

Why: Now, you can collaborate not only with the world’s information, but also with your own, all in one place, with Bard as your creative partner.

(4) Double-check Bard’s responses with Google It v2

What: With the power of Google Search, the [G] button can help you double-check Bard’s AI-generated responses. Starting with English, when a statement can be evaluated, you’ll see it highlighted in Bard’s response and can click to learn more.

Note: The links provided are content found by Search and do not imply these sources informed Bard’s initial response.

Why: People are using AI tools to more easily understand complex topics in new ways. As you continue your learning journeys with Bard, it’s important that you feel more confident in the information generated with AI.

(5) Build off of conversations shared with you

What: When someone shares a Bard conversation with you through Bard’s public link sharing feature, you can continue that conversation in your account and build off of what they started.

Why: Creativity is often inspired by the work of others, and the more ideas we have to work with, the more likely we are to come up with something truly innovative. That’s why we’re making it easier for you to use conversations shared by others as a starting point for your own creative explorations.

(6) More features are available in all supported languages

What: You can upload images with Google Lens, get Google Search images in responses, and modify Bard’s responses to be simpler, longer, shorter, more professional or more casual in all supported languages.

Why: Having the option to modify responses to better meet your needs gives you more control over your creative process. Using images as part of prompts unlocks a new level of creativity, and having images as part of responses can help bring ideas to life.

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.