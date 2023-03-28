Google Search Console Breaks Out Merchant Listings and Product Snippets Reporting

Google has updated some of the reporting within Google Search Console to break out the differences between Merchant listings and Product snippets. You can see the difference in performance between how your search results do between Merchant listings and Product snippets now in Search Console.

This was updated from the original Merchant listing Search Console reporting launched last September.

The new Merchant listings and Product snippets search appearances can be viewed in two places in Search Console:

Merchant listings and product snippets reports as an overlay on top of the report charts

Performance report in the search appearance tab or through a filter

Here is a screenshot of the performance report showing those two appearance filters:

Here are those tweets announcing this change:

In September, Search Console launched a new report named Merchant listings, that allows you to check the validity of your product offers for merchant listings experiences. This came in addition to the Product snippet report. Read more at https://t.co/A83TSa4zSb 🧵1/3 — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 27, 2023

Those SEOs and site owners that deal with products are super happy about these changes.

Forum discussion at Twitter.