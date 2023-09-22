Bing Chat Personalized Answers - aka Memory

Sep 22, 2023
Bing Chat announced yesterday at the AI event a new Bing Chat feature that uses "memory" - something we covered a couple of times here before. This is called personalized answers and Bing Chat will use your previous queries to give you a more personalized response.

"Now your chat history can inform your results. For example, if you’ve used Bing to track your favorite soccer team, next time you’re planning a trip it can proactively tell you if the team is playing in your destination city. If you prefer responses that don’t use your chat history, you can turn this feature off in Bing settings," Microsoft said.

Here is what it looks like:

Bing Chat Personalized Answers Screen

Here is a video of it in action:

Bing said it will only use the past 90-days of chat / query history for this personalization. And if you delete all or select queries, those will not be included in your Bing Chat responses.

