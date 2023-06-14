June 14th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations

I am seeing some early signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update, as the Google search results seem more volatile than normal and there has been an increase in SEO chatter.

The chatter is a bit off, meaning I am not seeing a huge amount of chatter relative to what many of the Google tracking tools are showing. So I asked more on Twitter and SEOs are seeing swings with their rankings, more so, out of the norm for them.

As a reminder, we had reported on four previous unconfirmed Google Search ranking updates; one around June 6th then around May 22/23rd, then around May 17t, then on May 10th and the other around early May. There were some other signs of an update between but honestly, I did not cover it because not all the marks I track hit on those.

Google Tracking Tools

This time, lets start with the rank checking tools, which many have been hot for the past few days or more, but some spiked more so today.

RankRanger (this should heat up in a couple of hours):

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

SEO Chatter

Now for the SEO chatter within the SEO community. I saw some chatter at WebmasterWorld and I asked on Twitter. Here are quotes from those sources:

What switch was flicked on Monday? I had a completely old-school traffic day with 200% of my recent average, today, Tuesday, it's returned to its former level ... utter madness

Traffic is terrible last couple of days

Here's a visual representation of how my traffic is going down. 2 weeks down, 2 days up, and then lower again and repeat. It's sooo weird.

yes, negative impact on my us target location's keywords and organic traffic. after your post I check on tools. pic.twitter.com/pa9jrs8Y9o — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 14, 2023

Yes! I’m seeing a boost on my main websites — Siry (@NicheSiteSiry) June 14, 2023

Yes 👍 extremely volatile changes in the last 24 which definitely effect the quality of in bound traffic. — Jake (@mediachecker) June 14, 2023

A decent spike when compared to hour to hour same day last week 😊 — Manikandan N (@ManikandanNSEO) June 14, 2023

Yes, main site seeing an increase. — Steve Harvey (@SteveJHarvey) June 14, 2023

Yes, slight drop today. — Madhsudhan Khemchandani (@madhsudhank) June 14, 2023

Not necessarily a change in amount of traffic, but definitely in quality. Conversions up 25% after half of a google-day. — sgue (@der_sgue) June 14, 2023

Yes , dropped — Sadra (@Sadra61643953) June 14, 2023

I mean… the answer is almost always going to be “yes” to some degree, right? But at least in the financial services space down here in AU, not seeing any real *crazy* movements over the last few days. — Matt Burgess (@therealburgo) June 14, 2023

@rustybrick Certainly! I have observed a slight decrease in keywords and organic traffic. The tools I'm using indicate a minor decline. pic.twitter.com/3Y2GdH4Fcl — Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) June 14, 2023

So maybe there is some sort of Google search ranking algorithm update brewing now? Or maybe this is just the new (well, not new) norm?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.