Google Search Generative Experience Gains "Supportive" Links In About This Result

Google announced yesterday that the Google Search Generative Experience has added new "supportive" links to the AI-powered answer snapshots. Google wrote, "you'll now be able to see AI-generated descriptions of some sources, supported by information on high-quality sites that talk about that website. We'll showcase links to these sites in the AI-generated description of the source."

Yes, Google is adding links to "high-quality sites" in the "AI-generated description of the source." This is not those link cards in SGE.

Google told me replicate this, you search for a site by name, generate the AI snapshot, then go to the first traditional search result and click on the About this result on the top result of that result. Then click "more about this page" and you will see how the experience looks under "About the source."

Here is what it looks like:

Here is a static image of this on desktop, you can see it here if you are opted into SGE:

These AI-generated descriptions of the source will show up in the “more about this page” section of About this result for some sources where there isn’t an existing overview from Wikipedia or the Google Knowledge Graph.

Forum discussion at X.