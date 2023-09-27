Google Spam Policies & Ranking Systems Guide Updated For CSAM Content

Google has added new content to its spam policies and ranking systems guide specific to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) content. Google now clearly says that they "always remove such content when it is identified" and Google will "demote all content from sites with a high proportion of CSAM content."

If you look at the old archived version of the Google spam policies page and compare it to the updated one - removals section you will see this new line added:

"In the case of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), we always remove such content when it is identified and we demote all content from sites with a high proportion of CSAM content."

If you look at the old archived version of the Google ranking systems guide and compare it to the updated one - removals section as well, you will see this new line added:

So clearly Google is saying it will remove CSAM content and if a nice amount of your site has that type of content, your whole site will be demoted in Google Search.

I don't think this is a new thing but that Google is only clarifying this in its search documentation.

Here is a screenshot of the text, both documents have the same text added to them:

