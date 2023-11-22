Google Bard Can Now Understand YouTube Videos

Google Bard can now respond with answers based on the spoken words in a YouTube video. Google said, it is "expanding the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it."

Clarification: Extensions within Bard is only available for Gmail (personal) accounts - the screenshot I originally posted was from my business account. I updated the example of it looking at my videos for answers below.

This means that after you ask Bard for a list of YouTube videos on a topic, you can ask Bard to tell you more about what was shown or spoken in that video.

So if you ask Bard to give you videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can then follow up that question to ask a specific question, such as how many eggs are required in the first YouTube video.

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

You can even be more specific, and ask it about my videos:

Google wrote, "We're taking the first steps in Bard's ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires." "We’ve heard you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos. So we’re expanding the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it," Google added.

