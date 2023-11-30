Head Of Google Ads, Jerry Dischler, Steps Down After 15 Years

Nov 30, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google News & Finances
Jerry Dischler

Jerry Dischler, who has been the head of Google Ads since 2020 and has been with Google for over 15 years is leaving the company. Replacing Dischler will be Vidhya Srinivasan who was the VP/GM of Advertising.

Google's statement from Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Knowledge & Information, Google read:

After more than 15 years on Google’s ads business, Jerry Dischler decided to take on a new challenge. Our ads business helps millions of businesses thrive and we’re grateful to Jerry for his many accomplishments in this area. We’re also excited to elevate Vidhya Srinivasan, a seasoned leader with deep technical expertise who currently leads our search ads business, to lead Ads. With a track record of significant innovations across privacy, measurement, AI, search ads and beyond, Vidhya is the natural successor for this role.

Jerry Dischler joined Google in 2005 and recently has been in the news a lot with the Department of Justice, we covered some of those really upsetting news items:

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said on X, "Just to address the speculation, this was his decision and not related to the trial -- to pursue something new following nearly 15 years working in Google Ads."

Here is some of the industry response to Jerry leaving Google:

The jokes are good, so good.

