Google About This Image Snippet Feature

Google has launched the "about this image" feature at Google I/O, it is similar to when Google launched the "about this result" two years ago.

This is rolling out in the US/English results in the coming weeks and will show you when the image and similar images were first indexed by Google, where the image may have first appeared and where else that image has been seen online.

Here is how it works:

"With this background information on an image, you can get a better understanding of whether an image is reliable — or if you need to take a second look. For example, with About this image, you’d be able to see that news articles pointed out that this image depicting a staged moon landing was AI-generated," Google wrote.

