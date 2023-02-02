Google Search Console Video Indexing Report Gains Impressions & Sitemap Filters

Google has updated the video indexing report within Google Search Console to add impression data and a way to filter the report by your available sitemaps.

As a reminder, the video indexing report went fully live in August 2022 after Google started to slowly roll out the video index report within Google Search Console earlier in 2022.

Google added two new features to the report; impression data and a sitemap filter. Here is a GIF of these two features:

You can now overlay the impressions your indexed videos saw directly in this report. Google said, "the impressions are aggregated by page which means that if the same page appears multiple times in a single search result page (or a single Discover session), then we consider each appearance as an impression."

Here is what it looks like:

Google added, "The Search performance report groups video search appearances by property, not by URL, which means that if multiple pages show in a search results, we'll count only one impression. As a result, the Search performance report can show lower impression counts than the Video page indexing report."

The sitemap filter is a nice addition also, so you can see what videos you submitted via your sitemaps compared to what Google really indexed. Google said, "To help you focus on the video pages that matter most to you, you can now filter the Video indexing report to show only video pages that are present in a selected sitemap. The filter applies to all the report features: the chart, chart totals, issue list, and exports."

Here is a screenshot of that:

You also see a section in the sitemaps location for discovered videos:

Hi @JohnMu @rustybrick

"Discovered Video" Tab in Google search console is it something new? pic.twitter.com/hu0rcEGqKW — Jaydip Pancholi (@jaydip_ahir_333) February 2, 2023

Google Search Console Video indexing report has been also added to the Indexing>Sitemaps section.



now we can easily navigate & monitor page indexing & video indexing from the sitemap.



CC:- @glenngabe @rustybrick #SEO #GoogleSearch pic.twitter.com/NT18IE8O2f — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 2, 2023

Again, if Google sees videos on your site, Google will display the new "Video indexing report" on the left navigation bar in the coverage section of Google Search Console. The report shows the status of video indexing on your site. It helps you answer the following questions:

In how many pages has Google identified a video?

Which videos were indexed successfully?

What are the issues preventing videos from being indexed?

