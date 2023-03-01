Bing Webmaster Tools Adding Bing Chat & Index Coverage Reporting

Yesterday, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing announced at PubCon that Bing Webmaster Tools would get two new features. First is the Bing Chat integration, and the second is the index coverage report.

The Bing Chat integration, where the Bing Webmaster Tools performance report will allow you to see impressions, click, click-through rates, and more from Bing Chat will be fantastic. It is something we've asked for from Google and Bing, that to alleviate publisher and site owner concerns; show us the data. Show us if people are clicking from the Bing Chat or Bard features to our sites.

This is a good point, we should have implemented it sooner. Adding. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 27, 2023

Index coverage is coming to Bing Webmaster Tools to show how well your sites being indexed. I am surprised it wasn't there already but now it is here or coming really soon.

Bing Webmaster Tools will include their Indexnow API data pic.twitter.com/5Ex3QBtanv — Jeremy Rivera (@JeremyRiveraSEO) February 28, 2023

I am very much looking forward to seeing both these reports in Bing Webmaster Tools!

Forum discussion at Twitter.