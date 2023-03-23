Microsoft Bing's CEO: Google Bard Is Pretty Far Behind Bing Chat

Mikhail Parakhin, the current CEO of Bing at Microsoft and former CTO at Yandex said that Google Bard is "pretty far behind" compared to Bing Chat. "We learned to never underestimate Google," he added.

Mikhail Parakhin wrote on Twitter when asked about his impressions of the Bard launch, and like many, he is a bit underwhelmed. He said, "They are pretty far behind, but it is impressive how much they were able to achieve given the low amount of compute they had and the fact that in core ML algorithms they are trailing the SOTA by, maybe, 6 months. Being "little folks", we learned to never underestimate Google."

Here are those tweets:

They are pretty far behind, but it is impressive how much they were able to achieve given the low amount of compute they had and the fact that in core ML algorithms they are trailing the SOTA by, maybe, 6 months. Being "little folks", we learned to never underestimate Google. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 23, 2023

Not only did he say Google is "pretty far behind" when it comes to Bard, he said they also have a "low amount of compute" and their machine learning algorithm "are trailing" what Microsoft uses by about six months.

So that is what the head of Bing thinks about where Google is at right now with Bard, its answer to Bing Chat, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and other AI chat platforms.

Forum discussion at Twitter.