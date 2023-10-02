Google Business Profile Bulk Data Changes

Google Business Profile is updating the data within the bulk Insight data to match the data you see for a single business profile listing. Google emailed those who have downloaded this data in the past month about this change.

Mike Blumenthal shared a screenshot of the email on X, which reads, "See how these updates can affect your insights." Here is the body of the text:

We're making changes to the bulk Insights report in Google Business Profile. You're receiving this email because you've downloaded bulk Insight data from Business Profile Manager in the last six months. These updates will give you the most useful data from Business Profiles. For example, phone call insights and deprecated metrics will be removed and new metrics will be added. What do I need to do? If you're using a program to read the bulk Insight data downloaded from Business Profile Manager, please update your program accordingly. You can also find the sample new bulk Insights report here. Find out more about the changes, how to review your Performance reporting, and how to download your metrics below.

Mike explained, "Google Business Profile if finally updating the bulk Insights data to match the data currently available on the single location. What will happen to the 18 months of previous data is unclear. If you have been capturing this data, you should download all asap before it changes."

Here are the old fields:

Overall rating

Total searches

Direct searches

Discovery searches

Total views

Search views

Maps views

Total actions

Website actions

Directions actions

Phone call actions

New fields include:

Google Search

Mobile Google Search

Desktop Google Maps

Mobile Google Maps

Desktop Calls

Messages

Bookings

Directions

Website clicks

Food orders

Food menu clicks

Hotel bookings

Mike has a detailed thread on X about this.

