Bing Webmaster Tools To Remove Disavow Links Tool

Fabrice Canel from Bing also announced that the disavow link tool will soon be removed from Bing Webmaster Tools. Bing said their algorithms and artificial intelligence capabilities are now so good that they don't need you to disavow bad links, they can figure it out on their own.

Fabrice said Bing will be "removing the disavow links feature and associated API in October 2023."

He said Bing has "invested heavily in developing and improving our artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables us to better understand the context and intent of links, as well as the trustworthiness and authority of their sources. We can now differentiate between natural and unnatural links, and we can ignore or discount the latter without affecting the former."

Here is what the tool looks like today:

Bing launched this disavow tool in keep disavowing bad links. That is no longer necessary.

The funny thing is that Google has been itching to get rid of the disavow tool for years. Recently Google has been very vocal about not disavowing.

Some of you may remember that Bing beat Google to launching the disavow tool and now Bing is beating Google in sunsetting the disavow tool.

Wow, who predicted that the engines could start removing their disavow tools? :) Let's hope Google follows. "Fabrice Canel explained that the tool is no longer needed & that Bing Search algorithms are great at figuring out which links to count and which ones to ignore." https://t.co/RDSf2tTBuR — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 21, 2023

