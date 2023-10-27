Google SGE AI Snapshot Answer With Bolded Text & New Link Formats

Google seems to be bolding text within the Google Search Generative Experience AI answer snapshot when that text matches part or all of the query. Google does this with the normal search result snippets and now seems to be doing it here, in the new Google SGE.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted about it on X and I was actually able to replicate it, here is a screenshot:

Here are screenshots from Khushal:

🆕 SGE with bold highlighted result

New to me pic.twitter.com/19zA7HTqRz — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 24, 2023

This is small but it is a significant SERP detail.

There is also this new link format, a bit different from the previous link formats and link cards. This was spotted by Glenn Gabe:

Here are more screenshots:

I'm able to replicate that feature, though it seems to be limited to queries about wars specifically. Can you find it for different types of queries? pic.twitter.com/rbv6f4nEtw — Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) October 25, 2023

