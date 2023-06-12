The SEO Conch House Story: Scraped Amazon Content That Ranked Incredibly In Google Search

Matt Diggity interviewed the two of the six people who ran Conch-House.com, site that completely dominated the Google search results for a couple of months. In short, they posted 6,000 posts per day by scraping review content from Amazon. The site grew to 6 million users and $19,000 per day within one month but the site was penalized by Google and no longer ranks now.

But it brought in $800,000 during those two months. Matt interviewed Asif Mohammad and Kaisar Hamid.

The strategy was to use old domains that had nice SEO reputation and just produce an insane amount of content daily. They did not do a lot of linking at all, they said.

Here is the video from Matt Diggity:

It is just amazing that this worked even for a couple of months but hey, I love their passion. You can see that the site was mentioned a number of times in the comments here but also was a topic many SEOs were buzzing about for a few months several months ago.

Last summer, a completely anonymous product review site blew up.



As in, grew to 6M users and $19k/day within one month…



And without ANY original content whatsoever.



Want to hear the full story?



The exclusive interview is linked below. — Matt Diggity (@mattdiggityseo) June 7, 2023

You just don't hear stories about this so publicly anymore. This reminds me of the old days of SEO, like the early 2000s.

