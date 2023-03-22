Google Ranking Updates Added To Google Search Status Dashboard

Mar 22, 2023
Google has added a new section to the Google Search Status Dashboard - Ranking. The Ranking section will show the confirmed Google ranking updates that Google already posts on its Google updates page.

So now we have crawling, indexing, serving and ranking - ranking being the new one - on this Google Search Status Dashboard. You can access the status dashboard over here.

New dashboard:

click for full size

Here is what it looks like with data:

click for full size

And you click on the i and it shows this:

click for full size

Old dashboard:

click for full size

Google should be listing in the ranking section the names of the confirmed Google updates, such as the March 2023 core update and other Google algorithm updates.

Here is Google's announcement on this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

