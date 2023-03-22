Google Ranking Updates Added To Google Search Status Dashboard

Google has added a new section to the Google Search Status Dashboard - Ranking. The Ranking section will show the confirmed Google ranking updates that Google already posts on its Google updates page.

So now we have crawling, indexing, serving and ranking - ranking being the new one - on this Google Search Status Dashboard. You can access the status dashboard over here.

New dashboard:

Here is what it looks like with data:

And you click on the i and it shows this:

Old dashboard:

Google should be listing in the ranking section the names of the confirmed Google updates, such as the March 2023 core update and other Google algorithm updates.

Here is Google's announcement on this:

We're working on unifying the ranking updates page with https://t.co/hQKAEilPD1. Soon, the new "Ranking" section will show the active March 2023 core update, plus history up to 2020. We'll update this tweet once we're finished migrating. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 21, 2023

