Google Ads Generative AI Performance Max & New Google Product Studio

Google will roll out generative AI for Google Ads Performance Max and a new Google Product Studio. The company announced these two recent changes at Google Marketing Live, in addition to all the other coverage we are posting today with that event.

Generative AI For Performance Max

Google showed off generative AI features for Google Ads Performance Max. Google said that AI will look at your site and learn about your brand to help you create PMAx ads. Google said it is "bringing generative AI to Performance Max to make it even easier for you to create custom assets and scale them in a few clicks."

You give Google your website URL and Google uses AI to learn about your brand to populate your campaign with text and other relevant assets. Google said the AI will also suggest new images generated just for you, "helping you stand out to customers across a wider range of inventory and formats," Google added.

Google also dropped a line that said they are also "enhancing our new customer acquisition goal and introducing a re-engagement goal for Performance Max campaigns."

Google also said this will also be available through the new conversational experience in Google Ads.

Here is a screenshot of the AI in PMax generating assets:

AI in PMax generating images:

And more:

Google Product Studio

Also, Google announced a new Product Studio that will help those using the new Merchant Center Next to create product images. Using AI the tool will help you make your product images better so that you can increase impressions and clicks on your listings.

Product Studio can:

(1) Add custom product scenes: Create new imagery based on changing marketing needs — whether seasonal, campaign-based or simply experimental — without the added cost of new photoshoots.

Here is how that looks as a GIF (click to enlarge):

(2) Remove a distracting product background with the AI in the Product Studio:

(3) Quickly increase resolution: Improve the quality of small or low-resolution images without having to reshoot a product.

This is rolling out to merchants over the next few months.

Oh, I did ask if these AI-generated ads would be labeled as AI generated some how and the answer is not today but maybe in the future, who knows.

Forum discussion at Twitter.