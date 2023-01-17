Google Search Perspectives & Opinions

Google seems to be testing a new box in the search results named perspectives and opinions. The naming convention reminds me of Google perspectives, but this acts differently, as the old perspectives were featured snippet based, and these new perspectives and opinions are more product review based.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted the following screenshot on Twitter:

This is just one query and one example, but these do not seem featured snippet based like the other perspectives.

Have you seen these before?

