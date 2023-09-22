Google's Helpful Content Update Doesn't Target Third-Party Hosted Content Yet

Sep 22, 2023
When the September 2023 Google helpful content update came out, Google added new information to its documentation around this update. One thing specific to this documentation change was around hosted third-party content. But Gary Illyes from Google said at PubCon last night that it was not yet implemented into the actual algorithm.

Kenichi Suzuki was at the event where Gary Illyes said this and Kenichi said on X, "The crackdown on low-quality third-party content is only a change to the documentation, and it has not yet been implemented in the Helpful Content System." He quoted Gary as saying that "it's just a recommendation?

So I suspect in a future update that the algorithm will detect and demote such hosted third-party content?

Forum discussion at X.

