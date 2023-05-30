Bing Chat Adds Anchor Text Hyperlinks Within Answers

May 30, 2023
Instead of just showing citations in the footer of the response and answers in Bing Chat, Bing is now showing anchor text hyperlinks as responses. In fact, if you watch the answer being built, Bing Chat will create the actual HTML hyperlink.

Here is what the anchor text-based hyperlink looks like in the output of Bing Chat answers:

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this the other day and posted it on Twitter, here is his example:

I am a fan of this look and implementation - good work Bing!

Update: Brodie Clark said this is not new.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

