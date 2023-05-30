Bing Chat Adds Anchor Text Hyperlinks Within Answers

Instead of just showing citations in the footer of the response and answers in Bing Chat, Bing is now showing anchor text hyperlinks as responses. In fact, if you watch the answer being built, Bing Chat will create the actual HTML hyperlink.

Here is what the anchor text-based hyperlink looks like in the output of Bing Chat answers:

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this the other day and posted it on Twitter, here is his example:

Noticed that @bing chat results now include direct clickable links alongside reference.



I am a fan of this look and implementation - good work Bing!

Update: Brodie Clark said this is not new.

