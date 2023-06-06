Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Volatility Around June 6th

It has actually been a couple of weeks since we last reported on a Google search ranking update, May 22/23rd, so it has been a while. But I am seeing new signs of another unconfirmed Google search algorithm ranking update today, around June 6th.

I am seeing both a spike in chatter within the SEO community and many of the tools are showing volatility today, June 6th.

As a reminder, we had reported on four previous unconfirmed Google Search ranking updates; one around May 22/23rd, then around May 17t, then on May 10th and the other around early May. There were some other signs of an update between but honestly, I did not cover it because not all the marks I track hit on those.

SEO Chatter

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread and new comments over here started to pick up the changes. Here are some quotes from the SEO community on what they are seeing this morning:

Once again, a huge increase in traffic all day Sunday and Monday. Eight new high-budget customer inquiries were submitted from my website and also phone calls in less than 18 hours from across the USA, Europe, and Dubai. That's after two weeks of almost no inquiries at all. If this pattern holds, it will be over by tomorrow, and then 10-14 more days of complete silence. Is anyone else seeing a huge increase of real traffic in the last 48 hours or so.

I was going to say this before, but every update you have ichthyous mirrors my own exactly. My site is a content-based blog, however. So yes, Sunday and Monday a jump in traffic from Google after a long ten days or so where it was suppressed. The ten days or so was also the longest stretch in a while where Google did not turn the taps back on. Usually, the throttled traffic had a daily rhythm to it.

Same here, I see inquiries again and some conversions. Traffic is increasing a bit (not yet covering the loss from last month but I’ll take it). I have exactly the same pattern as you ichthyous, I had a 2 weeks of complete silence, nothing, no email, no conversion attempt (abandon cart). Totally dead. And since 1st of June started to come back little by little.

Today, again, the fluctuation is very high; every refresh is changing the SERP rankings. No next page links bug also coming often. My websites are dancing 1st page, 2nd page no proper traffic today

Something happening today, right? Currently, only 3 of the trackers are showing volatility, but seeing some chatter on forums in Japanese and Spanish... but not seeing anything in the English language... yet. Personally, my G traffic is down at least 55% in the last 16 hours... ?

Thank you for confirming it's not just me seeing fluctuations and SERP anomalies, but sorry to hear you're also not getting proper traffic.

Google Tracking Tools

Here is what the tools are showing and Mozcast, Algoroo and SERPstat might be one of the few picking it up.

Mozcast:

RankRanger (this should heat up in a couple of hours):

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

So it seems things are heating up a bit this morning, and we will continue to track it over the coming days...

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

Update: The next day, it is even hotter: