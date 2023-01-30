Yandex Search Ranking Factors Leaked & Revealed

Jan 30, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (10) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Other Search Engines
Yandex Leak

Yandex had a boatload of its source code across all its technology allegedly leaked by a disgruntled employee and part of that was the source code for Russia's largest search engine - Yandex. As you can imagine, SEOs and others are diving in and seeing what they can learn from the source code.

I personally did not download the source code, so I did not go through it myself but I wanted to share what people did find via Twitter from their investigations of the source code.

Will this help you do SEO on Google? Probably not but hey, it is super interesting.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

