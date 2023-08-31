Official: Google Search Generative Experience Gets Links

After testing three different formats for links within the Google Search Generative Experience and then pausing that test a few weeks later, Google has officially decided to go with the arrow-down buttons that reveal links to web pages as cards.

Google was actually testing this format shortly after the link test ended, so I guess it never really ended, as we covered here and here for local links.

Here is how it looks:

Here is how it works on mobile:

Here is a GIF Google shared of this:

Why did Google add these links? Google said, "During testing, we’ve found that people find it easier and more understandable when access to these links is presented within the overview itself." And yea, I am sure all the feedback about links in SGE from our industry helped a bit too...

This may change in the future Google said. "It’s important to note that generative AI in Search remains an experiment and we’ll continue testing different ways of presenting results and listening to feedback, while prioritizing approaches that continue to drive traffic to relevant websites," Google wrote.

Google also released early feedback on SGE and expanded it to more countries.

So hang tight.

This is launching first in the U.S. and will roll out to Japan and India over the coming weeks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.