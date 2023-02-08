Google Confirms Podcast Carousels Going Away In Search On February 13

A few weeks ago, we reported that Google dropped the podcasts carousel from the search results. Well, now Google confirmed the podcast carousel is 100% going away within the Google Search results.

Google posted in the Google Podcast Manager the other day a message that reads, "Note: Google Search will stop showing podcast carousels by February 13. As a result, clicks and impressions in How people find your show will drop to zero after that date."

This was spotted by Azeem on Twitter but I see it as well, here is his screenshot:

RIP Google Podcasts?



Just seen this in GPM.



Carousels being dropped from Google Search from next week, and clicks/impressions dropping to 0 beyond that date.



They're asking podcasters to download data in advance.



cc @rustybrick @glenngabe @MordyOberstein @MarketingOClock pic.twitter.com/9BwknAYmlJ — Azeem (@AzeemDigital) February 7, 2023

It was good while it lasted...

As a reminder, the podcast rich results launched in 2017, I have some screenshots here but this image from 9to5Google shows the before and after in a clear and concise manner:

Here is another version I screen captured from 2019,

Before:

And now it is gone but it has the carousel:

Forum discussion at Twitter.