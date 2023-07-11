Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Updated July 2nd With More Granular Errors

Google Search Console's page indexing report should show more fine-grained page indexing issues starting on July 2nd. Google forgot to add an annotation to the report back then but promised to add it soon, so the confusion around why some are seeing a spike in errors can go away.

John Mueller from Google posted about it on Twitter after @Shelliweb wrote, "Anyone else seeing graph spikes in GSC for (not indexed) e.g crawled, not indexed, 404s, blocked by robots.txt starting 2nd July? Seeing same pattern across multiple websites. Can't see any data anomalies reported."

Only this morning did Google post the data anomaly details over here. Google wrote that July 2nd on onwards, "Additional, more fine-grained page indexing issue information is now available. As a result, you may see a rise in the portion of issues being reported on. This is not a change in the processing of your website for Search, it is purely a reporting improvement."

Here is Michelle's chart:

John said, "somehow the publishing of the annotation got delayed, sorry!" "We're adding an annotation: Additional, more fine-grained page indexing issue information is now available. As a result, you may see a rise in the portion of issues being reported on. This is not a change in the processing of your website for Search, it is purely in reporting."

In short, similar to the update video indexing report, the page indexing report should show "more fine-grained page indexing issue information."

This does not mean you have new issues with your pages, it means Google is reporting on the issues that were currently there.

Here are those tweets:

(somehow the publishing of the annotation got delayed, sorry!) — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 10, 2023

There aren't new reports, it's more samples for the issues. — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 10, 2023

Finally, this update is unrelated to the Google News indexing issue:

No — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 11, 2023

