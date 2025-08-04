The past month was a bit intense with Google search ranking volatility. With the June 2025 core update kicking off the day before July 1st, we started to see ranking movement in early July and it continues throughout the core update, even after it finished. It was just a super-heated month with Google Search.
Then, on the AI front, Google released a web preview of Web Guide after getting a lot of complaints around the drop of clicks we get from AI search results - yea, Google disputed the studies again. Don't you worry, Cloudflare it on it. Google continued to push AI Mode, expanding it to India, UK and Workspace accounts. We have the video version of Search Live, new AI Mode features, and so much more.
Google tried to appease us with a new Search Console logo and by telling us normal SEO works for AI. Google also had a three day conferencing, one day was just about indexing.
But it is all good, Google is making crazy money - so it is all good. Then, just late on Friday, Danny Sullivan stepped down from his role as Google's Search Liaison.
Below are the top headlines I manually selected and you can read the July 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed it:
Google Updates:
- Google June 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Remains Heated Through Weekend
- Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial HCU Recoveries
- Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Just Began - Do You See It?
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Yet Again
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Was Heated This Weekend - Reversals?
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Heated - Spiking Thursday
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Very Heated Days After Core Update Completed
- Google Web Guide Uses Gemini To Organize Your Web Results
- Pew: Searchers Less Likely To Click On Links In Google Search With AI Overviews
- Similarweb: No Clicks From Google Grew From 56% to 69% Since AI Overviews
- Google AI Mode Button Now On Home Page Search Box
- Google Search Live With Video Rolling Out
- Google AI Mode Gains Upload Files, Canvas Planner & Search While Browsing
- Google AI Mode Comes To Circle to Search and Lens
- How The Google Ask For Me Feature Works & New AI Local Calling
- Google Search Rolls Out AI Mode In India Without Labs
- Google AI Mode Expands To The UK
- Google Says AI Mode Rolling Out To Workspace Accounts
- Google Search: Help Me Shop In AI Mode
- Google AI Mode Gets Gemini 2.5 Pro & Deep Search For A Fee
- Google: Easy To Draw Parallel Between Meta Keywords & LLMS.txt File
- Google AI Mode Shows Different Sources For The Same Query
- Google AI Mode Follow Up Questions With Suggestions
- Google AI Mode Can Respond In Non-English Languages
- Google Discover Officially Gets AI-Generated Summaries
- Cloudflare: We Will Get Google To Provide A Way To Block AI Overviews
- Google: Barely Indexed Sites Can Mean Google Isn't Convinced Of The Site Overall
- Google: Normal SEO Works To Get Into AI Overviews
- Google Search Central Deep Dive 2025 Indexing Slides
- Google Search Doesn't Support Different Product Pricing By States
- Google: It Makes Sense To Noindex LLMs.txt
- Google On CSS & SEO
- Google On Show Webpage SEO
- Google Virtual Try-On & Customized Price Alerts Now Live
- Google Search Posts On Reddit Section Replacing Discussion and Forums?
- Google Search Result Snippets With See More & Other Hyperlinks
- Google Search Tests Replacing More With More Filters & Show More
- Google Merchant Knowledge Panel Deals Section Update
- Google Tests Much Larger Favicons In Search
- Google Tests Low, Typical, High Price Labels In Search Result Snippets
- Google Search Console Has A New Logo
- New Google Search Console Discussion Forum Search Appearance Filter
- Google Search Console Analytics API New Metadata Incomplete Data Points
- Google Updates Merchant Return Policies & Loyalty Programs
- Google Merchant Center Gains Automatic Shipping Updates
- Google Business Profile Attributes With Confirmed By Percentages
- AI Generated Google Business Profiles Menus
- New Google Business Profile Check Edit Status
- Google Business Profiles Automatically Adding Social Media Links To Businesses
- Google Business Profiles Now Requests Text/WhatsApp Number During Setup
- Google Business Profiles Reverification After Suspensions Increasing?
- Google Local & Business Profiles Drops June 25th - Reporting Glitch?
- Google Ad Revenue Up 10.4% & Overall Revenue Up 14%
- Danny Sullivan Steps Away From Google Search Liaison Role
