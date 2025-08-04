August 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Aug 4, 2025 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Webmaster Report

The past month was a bit intense with Google search ranking volatility. With the June 2025 core update kicking off the day before July 1st, we started to see ranking movement in early July and it continues throughout the core update, even after it finished. It was just a super-heated month with Google Search.

Then, on the AI front, Google released a web preview of Web Guide after getting a lot of complaints around the drop of clicks we get from AI search results - yea, Google disputed the studies again. Don't you worry, Cloudflare it on it. Google continued to push AI Mode, expanding it to India, UK and Workspace accounts. We have the video version of Search Live, new AI Mode features, and so much more.

Google tried to appease us with a new Search Console logo and by telling us normal SEO works for AI. Google also had a three day conferencing, one day was just about indexing.

But it is all good, Google is making crazy money - so it is all good. Then, just late on Friday, Danny Sullivan stepped down from his role as Google's Search Liaison.

Below are the top headlines I manually selected and you can read the July 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed it:

Google Updates:

Google AI: Google SEO: Google User Interface: Google Search Console & Merchant Center: Google Local & Business Profiles: Google Earnings & Business:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2025

Aug 4, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

August 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Aug 4, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Pitching AI Mode Ads To Advertisers

Aug 4, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Reddit CEO: Anyone Using Google Will End Up At Reddit At Some Point

Aug 4, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Website Exclusions Updated

Aug 4, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Rainbow Effect To AI Mode & Web Tabs

Aug 4, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Pitching AI Mode Ads To Advertisers
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.