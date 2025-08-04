The past month was a bit intense with Google search ranking volatility. With the June 2025 core update kicking off the day before July 1st, we started to see ranking movement in early July and it continues throughout the core update, even after it finished. It was just a super-heated month with Google Search.

Then, on the AI front, Google released a web preview of Web Guide after getting a lot of complaints around the drop of clicks we get from AI search results - yea, Google disputed the studies again. Don't you worry, Cloudflare it on it. Google continued to push AI Mode, expanding it to India, UK and Workspace accounts. We have the video version of Search Live, new AI Mode features, and so much more.

Google tried to appease us with a new Search Console logo and by telling us normal SEO works for AI. Google also had a three day conferencing, one day was just about indexing.

But it is all good, Google is making crazy money - so it is all good. Then, just late on Friday, Danny Sullivan stepped down from his role as Google's Search Liaison.

Below are the top headlines I manually selected and you can read the July 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed it:

Google Updates:

Google AI:Google SEO:Google User Interface:Google Search Console & Merchant Center:Google Local & Business Profiles:Google Earnings & Business:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.