New Google Search Console Logo

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has uploaded a new logo for Google Search Console. The logo looks like a variation of an analytics logo with a magnifying glass, with blue, green, yellow and a smidge of red in the logo.

Here is what the logo looks like:

Here is what it looks like in the interface:

Dhruv Pandya was the first to notify me of this via X. Google did announce this logo on LinkedIn and wrote:

Search Console has a new icon! The toolbox icon served us for a long time, but it's time for a new design. We thought about what would communicate our mission to help publishers and creators grow on Google and, of course, a bar chart had to be included. Then, the magnifying glass, which is about helping you identify issues and opportunities on your site. And we also aligned with the Google brand: it's fun and colorful!

Do you like the Google Search Console logo?

Forum discussion at X.