New Google Search Console Logo

Google has uploaded a new logo for Google Search Console. The logo looks like a variation of an analytics logo with a magnifying glass, with blue, green, yellow and a smidge of red in the logo.

Here is what the logo looks like:

Here is what it looks like in the interface:

Dhruv Pandya was the first to notify me of this via X. Google did announce this logo on LinkedIn and wrote:

Search Console has a new icon! The toolbox icon served us for a long time, but it's time for a new design. We thought about what would communicate our mission to help publishers and creators grow on Google and, of course, a bar chart had to be included. Then, the magnifying glass, which is about helping you identify issues and opportunities on your site. And we also aligned with the Google brand: it's fun and colorful!

Do you like the Google Search Console logo?

Forum discussion at X.