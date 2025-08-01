Google Merchant Knowledge Panel Deals Section Update

Google has replaced the promotions section in the merchant local knowledge panel with a deals section. There are still clipable coupons but it is renamed "Deals" instead of it saying "Promotions." There is also a new green percentage icon next to each deal.

This was spotted by both Sachin Patel on X and later by Brodie Clark on X/SERP Alerts. Here is the new version:

Google Deals Promotions Coupon

Here is the old version:

Google Local Knowledge Panel Promotions

Here is another version:

Google Deals Promotions Coupon 2

Brodie wrote:

Google is now showing a new treatment for promotions within merchant knowledge panels.

The section is now showing underneath a 'deals' heading that displays a green % badge alongside each individual promotion.

After clicking the 'view all deals' tab, all deals are then featured at top of the page within the same knowledge panel experience.

This makes promotions that are loaded into GMC Next more prominent for branded queries with a more engaging treatment compared to previously.

Then there is also this:

These deals do stand out more with these green icons and the word "Deals" doesn't hurt.

Forum discussion at X.

 

