Google Merchant Center is rolling out automatic shipping updates under the automatic improvements tab. "Automatic shipping updates improve the accuracy of shipping information of your products. The feature can help your customers predict when they get their orders, and it can help improve your overall shipping performance," Google said.

This is US only right now, "Currently, automatic shipping updates will only take effect in the United States. Merchants outside of the United States may opt-in automatic shipping updates," Google wrote.

Here is how it works:

Automatic shipping updates is a feature that uses historical tracking data to improve the accuracy of shipping information of your products. Historical tracking data is acquired from partner linking. It records and calculates all shipping information like crawled shipping speeds and performance shipping speeds.

Crawled shipping speeds : Crawled shipping speeds are shipping speed information crawled from your websites. If available, automatic shipping updates will closely match from what is shown on your websites.

Performance shipping speeds : Actual shipping speeds of each product based on time delivered for each location. If available, automatic shipping updates will show very accurate info.

Our systems can use crawled shipping speeds or performance shipping speed data when making updates. Shipping speed data is calculated based on order tracking history data from past transactions. Order tracking history data can be integrated to Merchant Center by linking a partner account and allowing data sharing on your third party provider. Note that you have to initiate the linking from the partner website. Once available, you can choose to enable automatic shipping updates to get more accurate shipping information.

I spotted this via Hana Kobzová who posted on PPC News Feed and also shared the image below on LinkedIn:

Hana explained, "There are no official screenshots yet, so I’ve created a mockup to show how the feature might appear in the interface (see image below)." "Since shipping details often change without being communicated, this feature is especially exciting," she added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.