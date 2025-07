Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller said it may make sense to noindex your LLMs.txt file. This way, the file doesn't get indexed by search engines, and then somehow a user lands on it and is confused.

John wrote on Bluesky, "That said, using noindex for it could make sense, as sites might link to it and it could otherwise become indexed, which would be weird for users."

The question was:

Will Google view LLMs.txt files as duplicate content? It seems stiff necked to do so, given that they know that it isn't, and what it is really for. Should I add a “noindex” header for llms.txt for Googlebot?

John Mueller replied in full:

It would only be duplicate content if the content were the same as a HTML page, which wouldn't make sense (assuming the file itself were useful). That said, using noindex for it could make sense, as sites might link to it and it could otherwise become indexed, which would be weird for users.

John previously said that as far as he knows no AI system currently uses llms.txt.

In any event, a lot of sites are adopting it, will you noindex it?

Forum discussion at Bluesky.