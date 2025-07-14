Google has updated a number of search-related help documents for its merchant return policies and loyalty programs. Google said these updates are to "remove unclarities in the documentation and examples."

Here are the changes:

(1) Google updated the merchant return policy documentation and merchant listing documentation to clarify that:

Offer-level return policies only support a subset of organization-level return policies, and

Merchant-level return policies must be defined under Organization markup.

(2) Google updated the loyalty program documentation and merchant listing documentation to clarify that:

Loyalty program information needs to be defined separately from offer-level loyalty benefits (price and points) under Organization markup on a separate page or on Merchant Center, and

Shipping and returns loyalty benefits are not supported by Google at the moment.

If you want to dig into each specific change, you can use the Wayback Machine to compare.

