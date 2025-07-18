New Google Business Profile Check Edit Status

Jul 18, 2025 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Woman Business Owner Computer

Google launched a new feature for Google Business Profiles that lets you check the status of your edits. So if you made a change and you want to see what the status of that change is for your Google local listing, now you can.

OMG National spotted this change and posted about it both on X and LinkedIn and wrote, "Google has quietly rolled out a new "Edit your business information" tool to troubleshoot and check the status of your GBP edits."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Edit Status

You can access the tool over here and he credits Julia Guerra for spotting this.

He added, The interesting part of this new tool's interface is almost identical to the reinstatement/suspension appeal workflow. This could signal a major shift in how Google handles all profile-related issues. Which is honestly why it looked so familiar to me.

This can come in handy for a bunch of you - I am sure.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn .

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 18, 2025

Jul 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June Core Update Done, Local Ranking Update, AI Mode Updates & AI Calling Businesses

Jul 18, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

New Google Business Profile Check Edit Status

Jul 18, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Login Service Pages Are Hard To Rank In Search

Jul 18, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews For Movie Queries

Jul 18, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Rolling Out Smart Bidding Exploration To Some Advertisers

Jul 18, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google: Login Service Pages Are Hard To Rank In Search
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June Core Update Done, Local Ranking Update, AI Mode Updates & AI Calling Businesses

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.