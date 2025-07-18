Google launched a new feature for Google Business Profiles that lets you check the status of your edits. So if you made a change and you want to see what the status of that change is for your Google local listing, now you can.

OMG National spotted this change and posted about it both on X and LinkedIn and wrote, "Google has quietly rolled out a new "Edit your business information" tool to troubleshoot and check the status of your GBP edits."

Here is his screenshot:

You can access the tool over here and he credits Julia Guerra for spotting this.

He added, The interesting part of this new tool's interface is almost identical to the reinstatement/suspension appeal workflow. This could signal a major shift in how Google handles all profile-related issues. Which is honestly why it looked so familiar to me.

This can come in handy for a bunch of you - I am sure.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn .