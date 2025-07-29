Google Help Me Shop In Ai Mode

Google is testing a button to drive more people into AI Mode for shopping help. The button is labeled "Help me shop in AI Mode." When you click on it, it takes you into AI Mode with the AI Mode shopping experience.

This was spotted by Damien who posted a video of this on X - here is a screenshot of the button from the video - I cannot replicate this:

Here is his video:

I guess Google wants people to use AI Mode to shop.

Then Brodie Clark spotted this yesterday as well:

Interesting. This is the first time I’m seeing Google push users to AI Mode outside of AI overviews.



In this instance, AI Mode is being shown instead of a ‘More products’ extension to expand an additional set of free product listings results.



Because the assumption is that the… pic.twitter.com/dFcBQ7NKNb — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) July 28, 2025

