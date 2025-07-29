Google Search: Help Me Shop In AI Mode

Google Robot Shopping

Google is testing a button to drive more people into AI Mode for shopping help. The button is labeled "Help me shop in AI Mode." When you click on it, it takes you into AI Mode with the AI Mode shopping experience.

This was spotted by Damien who posted a video of this on X - here is a screenshot of the button from the video - I cannot replicate this:

Google Help Me Shop In Ai Mode

Here is his video:

I guess Google wants people to use AI Mode to shop.

Then Brodie Clark spotted this yesterday as well:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search: Help Me Shop In AI Mode

