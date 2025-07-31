Google is testing a new section in the search results titled "Posts on Reddit." This section seems to maybe replacing or be in addition to the Discussions and Forums section, which also shows Reddit threads in a dedicated section.

This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot of it on X:

I cannot replicate it- this is what I see:

Then Sachin Patel posted about it on X sharing this video of it in action:

Google loves that Reddit content...

