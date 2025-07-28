Google Business Profile Attributes With Confirmed By Percentages

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Checklist

Google seems to be rolling out a new Google local feature for Google Business Profiles that shows if the attributes listed by the business are accurate. Now, Google can show the percentage of users who confirmed the attribute actually exists at that business.

This feature was spotted by Claudia Tomina who showed that when you click on the "About" tab within a local business listing, Google may show next to some of the attributes how many people confirmed them. It will say, "Confirmed by X% of Y visitors."

Here are some of the screenshots she shared on LinkedIn:

Google Business Profile Confirmed By Percentage

Claudia Tomina wrote, "The “About” section on mobile now highlights visitor-confirmed attributes—with public-facing percentages." "Google is layering user feedback into the profile. Branded searches have tons of new updates! Google keeps rolling them out. Keep your eyes on your profile," she added.

So don't lie with your business attributes!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2025

Jul 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Was Heated This Weekend - Reversals?

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Attributes With Confirmed By Percentages

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Central Deep Dive 2025 Indexing Slides

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Swaps Three Dots With Question Mark For About This Site

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Message Leads Now More Expensive?

Jul 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Central Deep Dive 2025 Indexing Slides
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Was Heated This Weekend - Reversals?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.