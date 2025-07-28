Google seems to be rolling out a new Google local feature for Google Business Profiles that shows if the attributes listed by the business are accurate. Now, Google can show the percentage of users who confirmed the attribute actually exists at that business.

This feature was spotted by Claudia Tomina who showed that when you click on the "About" tab within a local business listing, Google may show next to some of the attributes how many people confirmed them. It will say, "Confirmed by X% of Y visitors."

Here are some of the screenshots she shared on LinkedIn:

Claudia Tomina wrote, "The “About” section on mobile now highlights visitor-confirmed attributes—with public-facing percentages." "Google is layering user feedback into the profile. Branded searches have tons of new updates! Google keeps rolling them out. Keep your eyes on your profile," she added.

So don't lie with your business attributes!

