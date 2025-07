Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

It seems that the links/citations you see in Google AI Mode can be very different when you search on desktop versus mobile. In fact, it seems like the sources can differ even if you try the same query on a different desktop browser or even on the same browser when you refresh the query.

This was spotted by Jes Scholz who posted some examples on X:

She wrote, "Did you know Google actually has two Google AI Modes? One in Chrome and another in the Google App. The surface a user selects drastically affects which sources get cited." This is why "When optimising for AI visibility, check both faces of Google" she explained.

I tried it and she is right but it also seems to happen even when you refresh the query on the same or different browser:

Here is the same query done on Safari (shows 13 sources):

Then on Chrome (14 sources):

Then Chrome again - same exact browser, just refreshed the query (7 sources):

Just shows you how dynamic these results are...

Forum discussion at X.