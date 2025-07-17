Google Tests Much Larger Favicons In Search

Growing Google Logo

Google is testing much larger favicons in the Google Search results on mobile. We've seen Google test variations to favicons and sitenames countless times and covered a lot of them here but this version has Google using a really large favicon and sometimes removing the site name completely.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted some examples on X and SERPalerts:

Here is the larger version:

Google Larger Favicons

Here is the normal version:

Google Normal Favicons

You can see more variations of this on SERPalerts - but Google is always testing these changes.

Forum discussion at X.

 

