Google is testing much larger favicons in the Google Search results on mobile. We've seen Google test variations to favicons and sitenames countless times and covered a lot of them here but this version has Google using a really large favicon and sometimes removing the site name completely.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted some examples on X and SERPalerts:

Here is the larger version:

Here is the normal version:

You can see more variations of this on SERPalerts - but Google is always testing these changes.

Forum discussion at X.