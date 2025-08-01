Google: Easy To Draw Parallel Between Meta Keywords & LLMS.txt File

Google has been outspoken about not being a fan of the LLMS.txt file. Now, Gary Illyes from Google said it is a lot like the keywords meta tag in the early days and we all know how that went.

Gary Illyes from Google wrote on Bluesky, "In the greater scheme of things though it's very easy to draw a parallel between 1990's keywords meta tag and this, and we all know how... useful the keywords meta tag became, very fast."

This was when he was asked about implementing the LLMS.txt file.

Here is the Q&A on this with the context:

Bluesky Llms

I don't really see a downside to using it but hey.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

