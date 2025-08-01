Google’s search ranking volatility continues and continues, it is weird at this point. Google Search Live with video is finally rolling out. Google AI Mode added file uploads, canvas planner and search while browsing. Google is testing help me shop in AI Mode. Google AI Mode is expanding to the UK. Google Search Central had a Deep Dive three-day event and we posted some of the slides from that event. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing said normal SEO works for AI search. Google is testing Posts on Reddit section. Google merchant knowledge panels deals were updated from promotions. Google Ads ad group setting of AI Max is in beta. Google Local Service Ads message leads are likely more expensive now. Google Ads may be turning off conversion tracking, remarketing, and personalization for some advertisers. Google to use machine learning to determine user ages for ad privacy controls. Google Business Profiles attributes are being confirmed with percentages. Google is testing AI-generated Business Profile restaurant menus. Microsoft Advertising revenue was up 21% for the third time in a row. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

