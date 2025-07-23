Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search doesn't have a mechanism to handle product pricing that differs by state. So if you have one price for the same product in New York and a different price for that same product in California, there isn't a real way to communicate that to Google Search.

John said in a YouTube Short video, "fundamentally there's no mechanism on our side that allows you to say it's like this exact same product has this price in this state and a different price in a different state."

He did give two alternative ways to possibly handle this:

(1) Use the tax field to adjust the price of the product to the final amount per state.

(2) Create each product page for each state, so that you can say this is the California product and then a new page to say this is the New York price.

Both options do not sound great but I guess by default, Google might just pick up the Calfornia pricing since that is where they primarily crawl from.

Here is the video embed:

Update: Brodie posted an example: