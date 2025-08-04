Microsoft Advertising Website Exclusions Updated

Microsoft has updated its exclusions controls and reporting for Microsoft Advertising Audience Ads and Search Ads. You can now centrally manage website exclusions across accounts and campaigns, apply exclusions in bulk and add up to 10,000 websites per exclusion list.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted about this update on LinkedIn and wrote, "Exciting news from Microsoft Advertising: new controls and reporting available for Audience Ads and Search Ads."

She listed these three changes/updates:

1. Centrally manage website exclusions across accounts and campaigns.

2. Apply exclusions in bulk to multiple campaigns at once.

3. Scale with ease: Add up to 10,000 websites per exclusion list and create up to 100 exclusion lists per account.

Microsoft Advertising Updates Website Exclusions

Microsoft Advertising added a more streamlined and flexible way to manage exclusions, Navah said:

1. Account Level: View and manage manager account-level control lists, or create custom exclusion lists for specific campaigns.

2. Campaign Level: Apply exclusion lists directly from your account-level lists via campaign settings.

3. Ad Group Level: No changes here. While exclusions can still be added at the ad group level, we recommend managing them at the campaign level for consistency.

Note that the Targeted Website List feature is open pilot, so if you want access, you need to reach out to Microsoft Advertising.

Here are more details from Navah:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

