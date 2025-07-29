Google AI Mode Expands To The UK

Google has now expanded AI Mode to UK users after bringing it to India last month and the US fully the month prior to that. Google said, "Starting to roll out in the UK today, you’ll see it appear as a tab on your Search results page, and in the Google app for Android and iOS."

This seems like this launch is not a labs launch, meaning, you should just see it in the main search tabs and in the app, if you are in the UK. You should not have to opt into it and you should be able to access it in the UK over here.

Here is the screen Google used:

Google Ai Mode Uk

This is the third region/country, Google has launched AI Mode in. I wonder what is next.

FYI - it is rolling out - so you might not see it yet, as many still do not, even the following morning:

Forum discussion at X.

 

