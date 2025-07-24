Google On Show Webpage SEO

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Band Event

Google's John Mueller gave some advice on how to handle show web pages, for when the event or show or performance is complete. How do you handle those old show URLs. He said it is similar to dealing with products and he gave similar advice a couple times around event web pages.

In short, if you think the old show page would be useful for people, then keep it and explain the history of that URL. If not, then eventually 404 it or redirect it to the new show page, if relevant.

The question was:

What to do with shows (on their own urls) that have passed their performance date - these urls are unlikely to get any traffic (or minimal) - delete or keep?

John responded on Bluesky:

I see it a bit like products that are sold out, or which are no longer made, I'm sure there are many articles on how ecommerce sites can deal with that. I am certain there's no one-size-fits-all solution for this though.

My thinking is that for some "products" (or "shows"), a site might be a fantastic long-term reference if the product is sufficiently unique, and interesting for users long afterwards. If you're the last / only one to run a show, that's a nice reference to keep for longer - people will seek it out.

For other "products", there might be a time-limited interest, perhaps for a few months. "I went to X-show last month and liked it, who was in it?" For these, perhaps you want to give a bit of time for things to drop out of interest, and then 404 the pages.

And for yet others, maybe if it's sufficiently commodity, and you have a lot of things coming and going on the site, perhaps you just 404 immediately to clean up and move on. I doubt you'd need "unavailable_after", it seems overkill for this, but it's also an option.

This advice is super similar to what to do with old event pages.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2025

Jul 24, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Normal SEO Works To Get Into AI Overviews

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Announces Google Trends API

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On CSS & SEO

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:33 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Show Webpage SEO

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.
Next Story: Google On CSS & SEO

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.