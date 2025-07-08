Google AI Mode also has search suggestions in the follow-up section. After you ask Google AI Mode a question and scroll down to ask a follow-up, Google may show you follow-up search suggestions.

I am not sure if this is new, a test or something we have not seen yet but it seems new to me.

This was spotted by Kenichi Suzuki who posted about it on LinkedIn - he shared this screenshot:

I tried to replicate it but I was not able to.

Is this new?

As you know, Google is heavy into search suggestions and auto-complete within Google Search. This helps people search but more importantly, for Google, it helps generate more queries - maybe queries they can monetize.

I wonder how many people conduct follow up on questions on AI Mode compared to normal search.

