Google AI Mode Follow Up Questions With Suggestions

Jul 8, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Streaming Words

Google AI Mode also has search suggestions in the follow-up section. After you ask Google AI Mode a question and scroll down to ask a follow-up, Google may show you follow-up search suggestions.

I am not sure if this is new, a test or something we have not seen yet but it seems new to me.

This was spotted by Kenichi Suzuki who posted about it on LinkedIn - he shared this screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Followup Suggestions

I tried to replicate it but I was not able to.

Is this new?

As you know, Google is heavy into search suggestions and auto-complete within Google Search. This helps people search but more importantly, for Google, it helps generate more queries - maybe queries they can monetize.

I wonder how many people conduct follow up on questions on AI Mode compared to normal search.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Editor Version 2.10 Is Out With 20 New Features

Jul 8, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Follow Up Questions With Suggestions

Jul 8, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Rolls Out AI Mode In India Without Labs

Jul 8, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2025

Jul 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Says AI Mode Rolling Out To Workspace Accounts

Jul 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Cloudflare: We Will Get Google To Provide A Way To Block AI Overviews

Jul 7, 2025 - 7:45 am
Previous Story: Google Search Rolls Out AI Mode In India Without Labs
Next Story: Google Ads Editor Version 2.10 Is Out With 20 New Features

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.