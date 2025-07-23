Google Search Result Snippets With See More & Other Hyperlinks

Google is testing adding more links within the search results snippets. Google is showing a "see more" link that will jump you to the section on the web page related to the piece of content you are seeking. Plus, other hyperlinks within the search result snippets that do the same.

This was first spotted by SEO Steph on X yesterday afternoon. She wrote, "Started seeing 'see more' appended to the meta description snippet in Google SERP. Sometimes the link is taking you directly to where it's lifted the meta description from in the context of the page, but not always."

Here is her screenshot:

Google Search Result Snippets See More

She also posted a video for me:

Khushal Bherwani then posted a video of this in action:

Then Brodie Clark posted on X that he saw it, and added more screenshots here:

Google Search Result Snippets See More2

Then Sachin Patel posted a variation of this on X where the snippet itself has hyperlinks:

Google Search Result Snippets See More Other Links

Here are more:

We've seen Google test similar features over the years with box jump to links, page include links, view full list links and mobile jump to links.

Forum discussion at X.

 

